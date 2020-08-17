KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Iso. Showers. High of 92°. Winds out of the NE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Comfy, low of 66°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: More sun. High of 93°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Many students across the South Plains have their first day back to school today! Temperatures will remain close to average this afternoon, topping out in the lower to middle 90s, with even a few upper 80s possible. We will see the possibility for a few showers and storms across the region, lasting into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be light out of the northeast, gusting upwards of 20 MPH at times. A stray shower or two will remain possible overnight, as temperatures range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s by Tuesday morning.

For the remainder of our work week, showers and storms will remain isolated across the South Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle to upper 90s, with a few triple digit readings by the end of the week. On Wednesday, we do have the potential to see a few strong to severe storms across the region. A level 1 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for the western half of the area. Damaging winds upwards of 70 MPH and isolated hail events up to 1 inch will be possible, in addition to locally heavy rainfall. Morning lows will continue to range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s.

This weekend looks to remain dry and warm across the South Plains for now. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s, with a few lower 100s remaining possible. We will keep a mostly clear sky around the region. Morning lows will stay in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Have a safe and healthy school year!

-Jacob.

