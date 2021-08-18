KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 18, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies will last through our morning with patchy, dense fog. We will see clouds breaking up this afternoon with some sunshine coming through. Our afternoon high will reach 88°.

Tonight: One or two isolated showers may pop up over night, but we will see partly cloudy skies. The evening low will be near 71°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies return to the forecast tomorrow with more heat building in. The afternoon high will get close to 91°, which is more seasonal for this time of year.

Heavy rainfall has shifted over to the east and we are seeing mostly dry conditions locally. There is still a chance for a few isolated showers this morning, but most of the rain has cleared out. We will start to see clouds breaking up this afternoon.

We are heaving a gray and groggy start to the first day of school, and we will start to se the clouds breaking up by lunch time. This afternoon some sunshine will make its way into West Texas, which will start to warm us up into the upper 80’s.

Mostly sunny skis will return to the forecast by 1 PM today. This will last through our afternoon and allow our highs to get into the upper 80’s. It will be a beautiful afternoon, following this cloudy morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will be followed by mostly sunny ones this afternoon. This will bring our highs into the upper 80’s. The lower 90’s will return into the forecast by tomorrow as we start to dry out through the rest of the week. A weak front could move through on Saturday bringing a few showers.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

