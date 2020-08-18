KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Few clouds. High of 93°. Winds out of the NE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms late. High of 96°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Sinking air over the South Plains will result in a mostly sunny sky across the region on Tuesday. Highs will remain in the middle to lower 90s across the region, with winds out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, a few clouds will be possible with winds shifting to the southeast. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will range from the upper 50s over the northwestern South Plains to the lower 70s over the Rolling Plains.

On Wednesday, highs will top out in the middle 90s, with a few upper 90s possible off the Caprock. Later in the evening, showers and storms will begin to move into our region from the north. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for northwestern portions of the South Plains (pictured below), including the city of Lubbock. Wind gusts around 60-70 MPH are the main concern, with the possibility of hail upwards of 1 inch remaining very isolated. Storms will likely move in after sunset, lasting until around 2 AM.







Isolated rain chances will remain on Thursday and Friday as high temperatures warm into the middle and upper 90s. A few lower 100s cannot be completely ruled out. Winds will shift to the south-southeast around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows will continue to range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

This weekend, high pressure will slowly inch its way closer to the South Plains. This will allow highs to warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Unfortunately, rain chances will be few and far between, resulting in worsening drought conditions. The extended outlook supports a drier than normal pattern. We will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

