KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Starting off our Tuesday morning a bit hazy, but we will start to see the clouds breaking up through the day. As the sunshine comes through our afternoon high will be 92°.

Tonight: One or two isolated showers may pop up over night, but we will see partly cloudy skies. The evening low will be near 71°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast tomorrow ahead of a week front that will move through over night. Our afternoon high will reach 92°.





We have had a muggy and hazy start to our Thursday. Our dewpoints are close to our actual temperatures making it feel sticky outside. Thankfully, we will start to see the clouds breaking up through the morning and sunshine coming through by this afternoon.

It will be a great day to pick the kids up from school and go to the park after the last few days of gray conditions. We will start to see heat building in after lunch and the sunshine will bring the UV index up to 10. Grab the sunscreen and head outside this afternoon!

The Gulf of Mexico is still active and Hurricane Grace has made landfall on the Yucatan peninsula. We will see this system weake3n over land and then return to hurricane status once gaining strength in the Gulf. It is likely for this system to be a category one hurricane when making landfall in Mexico later this week.

Cloudy skies this morning will be followed by sunshine this afternoon. We will see a few isolated showers pop up through the dinner time hours, but it will be a great afternoon to get outside. Rain chances return by tomorrow night as a weak cold front makes its way across the South Plains and knocks our highs back into the upper 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx