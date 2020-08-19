KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Overnight low of 68°. Variable wind, 5-15 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with an afternoon high of 95°. A stray thunderstorm will be possible. Chance of rain: 10%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 68°.

We have a slight chance of rain the next couple days, before the slim chance of rain completely evaporates and our temperatures trend up again. A check of the regional radar shows a lot of moisture to our west in New Mexico, which may find its way into our western counties near the Texas, New Mexico border; however, most of us will stay dry. We’ll go with a 20% chance of rain west, and 10% chance east.

Thursday is a repeat of today but with only a 10% chance of rain across the entire South Plains. Afternoon high temperatures are trending in the upper-90s beginning Thursday too, and topping out at 99° Sunday. There is a chance for afternoon pop-up showers Sunday afternoon and evening, but too small to include in the forecast for now.

What do we need to finally bust out of this hot and dry pattern? The primary issue is the ridge of high pressure to our west which must give way if we hope for storms to return to the region. After looking over the next 10 days, however, there are no real signs of it budging yet.

Here’s to hoping we see a change in the overall pattern and bring some relief to the area soon!

Have a great Wednesday evening!

-Lance Blocker

