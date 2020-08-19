KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Few clouds. High of 96°. Winds out of the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Iso. storms. Low of 66°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few showers. High of 95°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Another warm day is expected across most of the South Plains and Rolling Plains for our Wednesday. Highs will range from 92-97 degrees this afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for northwestern portions of the South Plains. Wind gusts around 60-70 MPH are the main concern, with the possibility of hail upwards of 1 inch remaining very isolated. Storms will likely move in after sunset, lasting until around 2 AM. Showers will linger into Thursday morning as lows fall into the middle 60s.

Isolated rain chances will remain on Thursday and Friday as high temperatures warm into the middle and upper 90s. A few lower 100s cannot be completely ruled out. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows will continue to range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

This weekend, high pressure will slowly inch its way closer to the South Plains. This will allow highs to warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. This also means that our rain chances will diminish unfortunately. Next week looks to start off a little cooler, before highs return to the upper 90s by midweek.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

