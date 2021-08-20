KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 20, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Our Friday fun day will be filled with sunshine after a few clouds build in during lunch time. We have a small chance for a few isolated showers to pop up this evening. Our afternoon high will reach 93°.

Tonight: Chances for rain slack off even more over night as we start to see partly cloudy skies. The evening low will be mild as we drop down to 70°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will come into the forecast tomorrow and last through the morning before more sunshine comes through by the afternoon. The high tomorrow will get near 91°.

As you get your kids ready to leave for school they won’t be needing their rain jacket for the first time this week! We will have a mild morning with mostly sunny skies. This afternoon a few clouds will start to build in as we reach the lower 90’s. A few isolated showers are in the forecast, but these are typical summer time showers and will come in with the heat of the day.

Tonight will be a great time to celebrate the first week of school! We will have a warm evening with temperatures in the 80’s, making it a great time to grill and get outside with family and friends. We will have similar conditions tomorrow night and even more mild temperatures Sunday evening.

Tropical Storm Henri is gaining strength and getting closer to the East Coast. New England has been issued a hurricane watch as Henri gets closer and could make landfall near New York. This system is on track to shift to the east toward Canada once making landfall.

Mostly sunny skies will last through most of the day with a few clouds moving across the South Plains through lunch. A few isolated showers will move through during the heat of the day, but they won’t be widespread. Highs wil stay in the lower 90’s through the end of this week and we will stay pretty dry.

