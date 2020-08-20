KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Few clouds. High of 96°. Winds out of the SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 68°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few showers. High of 97°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

After a few morning showers, we should remain relatively dry for the remainder of the day. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Overnight, a few showers will remain possible across the area. Lows will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will warm as we head into the weekend as high pressure inches closer to the South Plains. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s through Monday. We will see a return of rain chances Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly over the Rolling Plains. Other than that, we will remain mostly dry across the area.

Next week, highs will remain in the middle 90s with a dry pattern continuing. This is not good news for our area farmers, as drought conditions are expected to worsen. We will also keep our eye on the tropics, as we could potentially have two storms in the Gulf of Mexico next week. We will keep you advised.

Have a great day! Stay cool.

-Jacob.

