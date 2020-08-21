KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Few clouds. High of 95°. Winds out of the SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers. Low of 67°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A.M. showers. High of 97°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon across the South Plains. Highs will range from the lower 90s across the northern South Plains, to the upper 90s and lower 100s across the southern portions of the region. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Rain chances will increase as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. The best chance of rain will be along the Texas-New Mexico state line. By Saturday morning, a few showers will remain with temperatures in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

A few showers will remain possible this weekend as highs remain in the middle to upper 90s, with a few lower 100s mixed in the bunch. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast this weekend, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Morning lows will remain in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Next week, rain chances will basically be non-existent across the South Plains. This is not good news for our local farmers. Drought conditions will continue to worsen across the region. Highs will range through the 90s, possibly getting back up to the triple digits by the end of next week. Lows will vary from the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

We are keeping a close eye on the tropics as two potential hurricanes could be in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of this weekend. Landfall will be possible anywhere in along the Gulf Coast sometime early next week. Residents from Texas to Florida need to pay VERY close attention to forecasts over the weekend. We will keep you advised.





Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

