KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 24, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Warm and dry conditions will last through our Tuesday with a breeze moving ten to fifteen miles per hour. The afternoon high will be near 96°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our night with a few thin clouds coming into the South Plains. Our evening low is 70°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last into our day tomorrow with more scorching temperatures. We will get close to 95° for our high tomorrow.

Yesterday the winds were vicious, moving fifteen to twenty miles per hour, and today will be a bit less breezy. Winds will move through the South Plains today at ten to fifteen miles per hour from the south southwest. This will be a blessing as we have more heat building in, and the breeze will bring us a bit of relief.

Because we are staying dry and windy, allergens will be high today and through the rest of the week. Tree pollen will be at the high level today, while chenopods and ragweed will be at the moderate level. It would be a good idea to stock up on allergy medicine this week because with no chance for rain, more pollen will build up.

Rain chances will stay below average for the end of August and the beginning of September. This will bring more heat and more pollen into the South Plains through the rest of this week. There is a small chance for a few showers by the beginning of next week, but these will still be isolated.

Mostly sunny skies will last through our Tuesday, and it will be our hottest day all week. Temperatures will stay above average tomorrow, but slowly start to drop down closer to average by the end of the work week. We will have a few clouds building in by Sunday, and a chance for isolate showers overnight and into Monday morning.

