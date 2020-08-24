KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hazy. High of 93°. Winds out of the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 66°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 93°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

After a few morning showers over northwestern portions of the South Plains, temperatures are expected to warm into the middle and lower 90s across the area this afternoon! Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH under a sunny sky. Tonight, we will keep a mostly clear sky around the region. If you look at the moon, it may look orange! This is due to an increased amount of smoke and dust from wildfires in the western U.S. Low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s by Tuesday morning.

We will see our sky continue to look a little hazy this week. We still have ongoing wildfires from California to Colorado. A high pressure system centered near the four-corners region will continue to allow more smoke to flow into the South Plains, resulting in this haze. This is bad news for allergy sufferers, so be sure to wear your mask when outdoors to help cut down on some of the allergens!

High temperatures will increase towards the middle and end of this week. High pressure will shift into the South Plains by Wednesday. Around the same time, Hurricane Laura will be making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana-Texas Gulf Coast. The South Plains will be on the northwest side of the Hurricane. In this region of a tropical system, we see a lot of subsidence. Subsidence is just a fancy word for sinking air. This sinking motion will prevent us from seeing any rain in the South Plains. It will also help warm our temperatures even more. So, our high pressure system will be enhanced by Laura, bringing potentially record-breaking heat back to the South Plains. Highs will top out in the triple digits by the weekend.

As we take a look at some long range models, it appears we could see a break in the heat by the beginning of September. Rain chances will increase as temperatures cool quite a bit. This is still a long ways out, so we will keep you advised.

Have a great week! Stay cool South Plains!

-Jacob.

