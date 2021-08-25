KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 25, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine and blue skies are in the forecast for the South Plains today, with highs still staying above average. Our afternoon high will get close to 95°.

Tonight: A few clouds will move in tonight but we will still have mostly clear skies. Our evening low will be cooler than last night at 68°.

Tomorrow: The West Texas heat will stay in the forecast tomorrow with more sunshine on the way. Our highs will start to drop by a few degrees as we reach 93° tomorrow.

A gentle breeze will stay in the forecast today, but it won’t be as aggressive as yesterday. We will be seeing the same heat moving through the South Plains, so it will be a scorcher, and the breeze will help a bit but it will feel hotter than yesterday.

If you are going for a run today or taking your dog on a walk, the best time to do so will be this morning or later this evening once the sun has set. Our highs today will get near the mid 90’s and that means the asphalt and concrete will be especially hot on pets paws.

The tropics have started to become active once again with three possible developments. The one most concerning is currently entering the Gulf of Mexico and has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Ida. On the path it is on right now it will be getting closer to Texas and could bring copious amounts of rainfall.

Sunshine will take over West Texas today with highs getting into the lower to mid 90’s. We will be feeling a bit hotter than yesterday because the breeze will be more gentle. Each day for the next seven days we will have temperatures dropping by one or two degrees each day. A chance for rain comes back into the forecast as early as Sunday night.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

