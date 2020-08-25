KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hazy. High of 93°. Winds out of the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 66°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 94°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Today marks the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall along the Texas coast. With Laura looming in the Gulf of Mexico, it paints an eerie scene for the same areas devastated three years ago today. Hurricane Laura is forecasted to make landfall somewhere between Houston, TX and Lake Charles, LA as a Major Category 3 Hurricane Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This storm has the potential for widespread devastation along the Texas coast.

Back home, high temperatures are forecasted to remain 2-4 degrees above average on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will warm into the lower and middle 90s under a clear, but hazy sky. Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. will continue to flow into the South Plains due to northerly flow aloft. Morning lows are expected to remain in the middle and upper 60s for the same time period.

Sinking air on the northwestern side of Laura will enhance high pressure over the South Plains Thursday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s, with record high temperatures in jeopardy Friday and Saturday. We will remain dry through the weekend unfortunately, but we do have the chance at some showers and storms next week.

Models are hinting at the possibility of a cold front moving into the South Plains towards the middle of next week. This *could* drop our high temperatures below average, and increase our chances of rain. Until this cold front arrives, temperatures will remain in the middle 90s. After its passage, highs will fall into the 80s. We will keep you advised.

Have a great day! If you have family that lives anywhere between Bay City, TX to Lafayette, LA, make sure they pay close attention to Laura’s forecast over the next 24-36 hours.

-Jacob.

