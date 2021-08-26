KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: More sunshine and blue skies are in the forecast for the South Plains today, with highs getting closer to average. Our afternoon high will get close to 92°.

Tonight: A few clouds will move in tonight but we will still have mostly clear skies. Our evening low will be the same as last night at 68°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our day tomorrow with a few clouds starting to move in.The afternoon high will reach 91° tomorrow.

The West Texas sun will start to blaze down on us through the day today as highs get into the lower 90’s. This is seasonal for this time of year, but it will still be a scorcher. There will be a very light breeze through the day moving five to ten miles per hour, but it will be so mild it won’t be brining us too much relief.

The UV Index will reach a level nine today, which means burn time will be approximately twenty minutes. Grab your sunscreen and sunglass as you head out the door. However, it will still be a great day to get outside or grill tonight because it is a typical summer day for the South Plains.

All of the action is taking place in the tropics as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season. The development we have been watching is likely to become Tropical Storm Ida in the next forty-eight hours. It will start to bring heavy rainfall into the Cayman Islands and Jamaica tonight. There is a high chance for storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rainfall on the coast of Louisiana and Texas by the end of the weekend.

Sunshine will take over West Texas today with highs getting into the lower 90’s. It will be a typical summer day with sunshine and blue skies sticking around. Our temperatures will continue to go down by a degree or so every day through the rest of the week. A small chance for rain comes into the forecast as early as Sunday night and will last through the beginning of the week.

