KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Few clouds. High of 94°. Winds out of the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 97°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

The main weather story across the country continues to be Major Hurricane Laura. Laura is now a category 3 major hurricane with winds of 115 MPH. Laura is expected to make landfall late tonight into early Thursday morning as a major category 4 hurricane along the Texas-Louisiana state line. This will be a catastrophic storm for that region. Tropical Storm Warnings extend all of the way through Arkansas.

Back home, Laura will actually allow our high temperatures to approach record warm levels. Highs will warm between 100-105 degrees between Friday and Sunday. Record highs will be in jeopardy both Friday and Saturday. We will see a few clouds around the region with gusty winds out of the south upwards of 35 MPH. Morning lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Next week, a “cold” front will move into the region. Highs will fall back into the middle and lower 90s. Towards the end of next week, a stronger storm system may move in, increasing our rain chances and keeping our highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Check on your friends and family in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

-Jacob.

