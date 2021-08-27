KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 27, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skis will last through our day today with a few thin clouds moving in this evening. Our afternoon high will be seasonal at 91°.

Tonight: More clouds will move into the South Plains tonight leaving us with partly cloudy skies. The evening low will be nice and mild at 68°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our day tomorrow with a few clouds sticking around.The afternoon high will reach 90° tomorrow in the Hub City.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. It will be a calm and quiet day with sunshine staying in the forecast. A breeze will start to pick up by this evening moving from the south southeast at ten to fifteen miles per hour.

To celebrate Friday fun day it would be a great idea to go grab a sweet treat with your family or friends! If you decide to get ice cream it will melt pretty quickly, so enjoy it but try to enjoy it before it starts to melt. The Hub City will have some of the highest temperatures as we reach the lower 90’s.

Tropical Storm Ida is bringing heavy rainfall and storm surge into Cuba already. This system is likely going to strengthen into a hurricane as early as tomorrow morning and make landfall by Sunday night or early Monday. It is currently on track to make landfall near metro New Orleans. It is predicted to be a category three hurricane, but it could become even stronger.

Mostly sunny skies will last through our day today, and tomorrow. Highs will get into the lower 90’s and upper 80’s through the South Plains. A small chance for rain moves in by Sunday night an will keep our temperatures below average. Not much action is taking place locally, while all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Ida.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx