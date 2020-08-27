KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hot. High of 97°. Winds out of the S 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 69°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Record heat. High of 104°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning as a strong Category 4 Hurricane in Southwestern Louisiana with sustained winds of 150 mph, just 7 MPH below Category 5 strength. Laura will continue to bring an “unsurvivable” storm surge to Southwestern Louisiana this morning. Hurricane force wind gusts are expected as far north as Southern Arkansas. Laura and its impacts are far from being over.

Back home, high pressure and subsidence from the western side of Laura will continue to bring near record-breaking heat to the South Plains this weekend. Highs will range from 100-106 from Friday through Sunday this weekend. Morning lows will be a bit warmer, only falling into the lower and middle 70s. A few upper 60s will remain, especially over northwestern portions of the South Plains.

All eyes are focused on next week here in West Texas. A potential cold front is expected to move through midweek, resulting in an increased chance for heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures. Models have been pretty inconsistent with what they expect to happen. As of this morning, they are back on the cooler temperature and heavier rain trend. This event is still about a week out, so we will continue to monitor it closely.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas this morning.

-Jacob.

