KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Hot. High of 104°. Winds out of the SW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 70°. Winds SW/NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 100°. Winds NW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Record high temperatures will be possible Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will range from 100-110 degrees across the South and Rolling Plains. Overnight lows will range through the 70s. Winds will be quite breezy this weekend ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive next week. Rain chances will remain isolated this weekend, mainly over northwestern portions of the area.

Next week, a cold front will move into the area on Monday, lowering our highs into the lower 90s. Isolated showers will return to the region on Monday, becoming more widespread by Tuesday evening. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower and middle 90s next week, with rain chances fading away by Wednesday evening.

Right now, it isn’t set in stone how much rain we will see. Models are still having a difficult time interpolating the data, so we will keep you advised.

