KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 30, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Sunshine will start off our Monday with clouds starting to build in this afternoon. Isolated showers will pop up on the eastern side of the Caprock later today and into the evening. Our afternoon high is 89°.

Tonight: Cloud cover will start to break up this evening as we see temperatures dropping back down into the upper 60’s. It will be a mild night with an evening low of 68°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our day tomorrow with a few clouds sticking around.The afternoon high will reach 92° tomorrow in the Hub City.

We are starting off our Monday with mild conditions and sunshine, but a few more clouds will move in this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast through the evening with a few isolated showers popping up on the eastern side of the Caprock. The rain will be light and not very widespread.

We have some of the coolest temperatures in comparison to the western United States, but the southeast is the coolest spot nationwide. This is due to Tropical Storm Ida that is making its way through Mississippi and Alabama after leaving devastating conditions on the coast.

Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but still has sustained winds moving sixty miles per hour. This system will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and the chance for tornadoes across the Southeast. We have seen catastrophic damage left on the coast of Louisiana. Power outages continue and are likely to last through the next few days.

Partly cloudy skies will build in through the afternoon with a few isolated showers coming into the forecast for the eastern half of the South Plains. This will be our only day with rain chances through the next seven days. If you have plans to celebrate Labor Day this weekend, we will have highs in the lower 90’s and mostly sunny skies.

