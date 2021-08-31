KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 31, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy skies are starting off our morning, we will see sunshine through the afternoon, and more clouds will come in this evening. Our afternoon high is 93°.

Tonight: Clouds will stay in the forecast through the overnight hours resulting in partly cloudy skies. The evening low will be 70°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will come back into the forecast tomorrow with highs staying close to average for this time of year. Our afternoon high will be 91°.

Highs today will be just a couple of degrees above average in the lower 90’s, but the West Texas heat will return by the beginning of September. Highs will be above average from the 6th to the 10th, meaning we might be close to the mid to upper 90’s.

It will be a nice morning to go for a run as temperatures stay cool. We will see the mid to upper 80’s coming into the forecast through lunchtime before more heat comes in this afternoon. A few clouds will start to build in through the evening, but chances for rain are very slim.

Ida has been downgraded once again to a tropical depression. This system is still making its way through Tennessee and will bring heavy rain and strong winds all the way up to the Northeast. It will be a brutal next few weeks as the damages are assessed in Louisiana.

Partly cloudy skies will build in through the afternoon with highs in the lower 90’s. We will continue to see the lower 90’s in the forecast for the next seven day. The only change this week will be a chance for rain on Friday and higher temperatures going into our Labor Day .

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx