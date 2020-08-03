KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 91°. Winds out of the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear, low of 68°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 97°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Showers and storms are exiting our region this morning, giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon and highs close to average. We will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, we will see a mostly clear sky across the region as lows range from the lower to upper 60s. A few showers will be possible over northwestern portions of the region, but they will begin to dissipate once they move into our area.

This week, high pressure will begin to move back into the region. This will decrease our rain chances, and increase our temperatures. Isolated showers will remain a possibility through Thursday as highs begin to warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Overnight lows will range from the lower 60s to the upper 70s over the next seven days.

Our long range models support a dry and warm pattern across the South Plains. This means that highs will likely stay in the upper 90s and lower 100s for the first half of August. No significant rain chances appear to be likely in the near future. Drought conditions will likely worsen for the second half of August. We will keep you advised.

Have a great week!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx