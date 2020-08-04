KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 96°. Winds out of the SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Severe storms, low of 70°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 100°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 90s with a few lower 100s this afternoon. We will see a few clouds around the region with winds out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. Overnight, showers and storms will begin to move in from the north. Some of these storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH, and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Showers will linger until sunrise on Wednesday as lows fall into the middle 60s and middle 70s.

Triple digits will return to the forecast for the middle of the work week. Isolated showers will remain possible across the region under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south, gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Overnight lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

As we wrap up the work week, highs will remain in the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy from the south around 15-25 MPH. High pressure will be present over our region, but it will be relatively weak. This will allow for an occasional afternoon shower or thunderstorms over northwestern portions of the South Plains. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

