KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hot. High of 100°. Winds out of the SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers, low of 72°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 100°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Morning showers and storms will give way to afternoon sunshine! We will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the region today. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Late this afternoon into the evening hours, more showers and storms could develop along the Texas-New Mexico state line. These storms could move into the Lubbock-metro between 8-11 PM tonight. No widespread severe weather is expected, but a few stronger wind gusts cannot be completely ruled out. Isolated showers will remain overnight as lows range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Winds will occasionally gust upwards of 25 MPH overnight.

Rain chances will hang around for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures remaining in the upper 90s and lower 100s. We will keep a partly to mostly sunny sky around the region. Winds will occasionally gust upwards of 30 MPH during the daytime hours. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

This weekend, high pressure will reposition itself over the South Plains. This will result in a reduced chance of rainfall with fewer clouds around the region. High temperatures will remain in the middle 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains, with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will also remain gusty out of the south, approaching 30 MPH at times.

Towards the middle of next week, more monsoonal moisture will move back into the region, resulting in an increased chance of evening and overnight showers and storms, especially over northwestern portions of the South Plains. We will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx