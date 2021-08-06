KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 6, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine will last through our day today making it feel like a typical Summer day in West Texas. Our afternoon high will get near 96°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will follow a hot day, but we will start to cool off as the sunsets. The evening low tonight will be nice and mild as we reach 70°.

Tomorrow: A few clouds will move into the forecast tomorrow leaving us with mostly sunny skies. We will have another hot day with highs getting close to 96°.





We will have our highest temperatures so far in August today, but it will be a tease for more heat this weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid 90’s across The South Plains through the heat of the day, and the West Texas sunshine will make it feel even hotter.

Today will be a nice today to go cool off at the pool or the lake as we continue to heat up. Make sure to apply the sunscreen before you go out the door to any outside activity because the UV index will be at a level 11. This is the extreme level and can cause sunburns without proper sun protection.

This weekend is tax free weekend so make sure to stop by your favorite stores, but be careful with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen. If your anything like me, shopping is already exercise and with the heat of the day it will be easy to get overheated.

Highs today will reach the mid 90’s with sunshine and a southwesterly breeze that will make it feel even hotter. This weekend is not for the faint of hart because we will continue to heat up into the mid to upper 90’s. The 90’s will stay in the forecast for the next seven days but hopefully we will start to see some relief by the middle of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

