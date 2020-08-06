KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hot. High of 98°. Winds out of the S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers, low of 69°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 98°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

A boundary that kept our temperatures cooler yesterday is moving to the north out of our area this morning. This will allow our highs to warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon. Storms are expected to develop along the state line sometime between 3-5 PM. These showers and storms will push east this evening, possibly moving into the Lubbock-metro around 5-7 PM. Some of these storms could have wind gusts upwards of 60-70 MPH. A Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe storms is present over northern portions of the area. Overnight, isolated showers will continue with low temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

Isolated showers will remain possible Friday afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s once again. Winds will be out of the south around 18-22 MPH. Showers and storms will be isolated over northwestern portions of the South Plains. Some storms could contain some gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s and 70s once again.

High pressure will build back in this weekend, reducing our rain chances and increasing our sunshine! Highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s this weekend. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s. Winds will remain breezy each day, gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the south.

Next week, high pressure will move back to the southwest of the South Plains. This will allow northwesterly flow aloft to return to the region. Monsoonal moisture is also expected to return to the region, enhancing our evening and overnight rain chances towards mid-week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

