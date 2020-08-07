KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms ending shortly after sunset; otherwise, mostly cloudy with an overnight low of 71°. Chance of rain: 10%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible, mostly western counties of the South Plains. Chance of rain: 10%. Afternoon high of 96°.

Saturday night: Mostly clear with an overnight low 72°.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible tonight, but most activity will likely remain to our west. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with an overnight low near 71°.

Some of the western counties of the South Plains have seen 4+ inches of rain the past couple weeks, and they will continue to be the beneficiary of our regional setup this weekend. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible near the Texas, New Mexico border, but the rest of us will stay dry Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will range in the mid-to-upper 90s across the region.

Monday and Tuesday bring our greatest chance for rain in Lubbock, though it is likely to be isolated at best. The area of high pressure builds into the region once again by Wednesday, leaving us with temperatures well above average and dry across the region for the end of next week.

Have a great Friday evening!

-Lance Blocker

