KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: P.M. Showers. High of 98°. Winds out of the S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers, low of 72°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 97°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Afternoon showers and storms will be possible once again today. Sometime between 3-5 PM, showers will develop near the Texas-New Mexico state line. Storms could move into Lubbock as soon as 6 PM, remaining possible through 10 PM. High temperatures will peak in the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon. Winds will occasionally gust upwards of 30 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. By Saturday morning, temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the upper 70s. Isolated showers should fade away by sunrise.

Rain chances will become more isolated over northwestern portions of the South Plains this weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the south, gusting upwards of 35 MPH at times. Morning lows will remain in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Next week, we will keep isolated rain chances around for the first half of the week. High pressure will still be impacting our region as it moves to the southwest. We will see above average temperatures continue under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highs will remain in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Winds will be out of the south around 15-25 MPH. Morning lows will range from the middle 60s to upper 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

