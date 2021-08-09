KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine will quickly warm us up across West Texas today with scorching temperatures in the forecast. Our afternoon high is100°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will follow a hot day, but we will still stay in the mid 80’s by 10 PM. Our evening low will be more mild as we get close to 72°.

Tomorrow: A few clouds will move into the forecast tomorrow leaving us with mostly sunny skies. We will have another hot day with highs getting close to 96°.





The West Texas sun is sure to bring the heat through the afternoon as we get closer to the upper 90’s and triple digits. We will see temperatures dropping a few degrees everyday as rain chances start popping up as early as Wednesday night. By the weekend highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Due to the lack of rain this weekend pollen levels have quickly gone up. Tree pollen will be high today, ragweed will be moderate, and grass will be low. You may want to take allergy medicine before you leave the house today.

We will stay dry for the first half of the week. Rain chances will start to pick up by Wednesday evening and last through the rest of the week. The highest chance for rain will be on Friday and Saturday and highs will drop into the upper 80’s by the weekend.

Highs today will reach the upper 90’s and triple digits. If we make it to the one-hundred mark in the Hub City it will only be the fifth time so far this year! Highs will start to decrease by a couple of degrees each day. Rain chances will start to move across The South Plains as early as Wednesday night and last through the end of the week.

