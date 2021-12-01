KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 1, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We have another warm day in the forecast with sunny skies and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will quickly rise through the afternoon to 74° near the Hub City.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our overnight hours and we will start to cool off as the sun goes down. Our evening low will drop down to 38°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will slide into the South Plains by tomorrow but temperatures will continue to escalate. Our afternoon high will be just a few degrees warmer tomorrow at 76°.

Its the first day of December and its a very warm start to the month, even though this morning is a bit chilly. November was a warm and dry month as well. We had 20 days with above average highs and only ten days that were cooler than normal. We broke a record in the middle of the month with our hottest day at 86 degrees. Usually in November we have about an inch of rain but this year we only had just above a quarter of an inch. Fingers crossed December starts feeling more like Christmas soon.

A calm westerly breeze will last through the first half of our day, but will be replaced as the low pressure system moves through West Texas. We will see a shift in the winds by the afternoon as cold air starts being pumped in from the north. This will lead to a refreshing breeze and great weather to get outside! If you want to go for a walk or jog today, we will have a chilly morning but mild temperatures will start up by the mid-morning.

The holiday season is in full swing and we are only 20 days away from the first day of Winter! Christmas is just around the corner now so it’s a great time to get into the holiday spirit even though the weather is still unseasonably warm. Through the rest of the work week we will stay approximately 20 degrees above average until Saturday when a strong cold front will quickly cool us off.

Its hump day and a chilly start to the morning will warrant a warm afternoon. Highs will get into the lower to mid 70’s just like yesterday with sunny skies. A few passing clouds will slide in through the day but they won’t affect our temperatures. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70’s for the rest of the work week. A much stronger cold front will slide in by the weekend and drop highs into the lower to mid 60’s. This is much closer to our seasonal averages because we are usually in the upper 50’s for the beginning of December.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx