KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 10, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A wind advisory and a fire weather watch has been issued for the South Plains from the national weather service for the majority of our day. The afternoon high will stay mild at 68°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will occur overnight with a cold front sliding into our area. The evening low will be chilly at 30°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures are on the way for our Saturday. Our afternoon high will be 53°.

Moisture is present in the upper atmosphere this morning and we could see a few sprinkles of rain, but most of the precipitation won’t make it to the ground. Winds are already picking up this morning as they move in from the southwest ranging anywhere from about 10 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour. Winds will only become more aggressive through the day which will trigger a wind advisory and the chance for fire weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory across the South Plains from 10 AM to 6 PM due to strong winds moving 25-35 miles per hour this afternoon and wind gust up to 50 miles per hour. This will also increase the chance for fire weather so the region is under a fire weather watch from 11 AM to 6 PM. The risk for elevated and critical fire danger





After a wild weather day we will have a cold front coming in later tonight. Once the sunsets winds will start to slack off along with the temperatures dropping. Winds will start to move in from the northwest and cold air will take over the area. The evening low will drop into the 30’s and highs tomorrow will be more seasonal in the lower 50’s.

We are starting off our Friday morning with mild temperatures in the upper 50's and lower 60's. A wind advisory and a chance for fire weather are in the forecast through the rest of our day. Winds will become much more aggressive by our afternoon moving 25-35 miles per hour and gust around 50 miles per hour. Once the sunsets we will see winds moving in from the northwest along with colder air slding into our area. This will lead to highs in the lower 50's for tomorrow, before a high pressure system warms us up by Sunday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

