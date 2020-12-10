KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 75°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 36°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 54°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

High temperatures will remain above average for our Thursday. We will top out in the upper 60s to middle 70s across the South Plains, with clouds increasing throughout the day. By this afternoon, winds will be out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Rain showers will increase across our region, but remain isolated in nature. Overnight tonight, showers will increase, especially across the Rolling Plains. Rainfall totals will remain below 0.15″, with the heaviest totals over the Rolling Plains. Most locations will remain dry. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 40s by Friday morning.

Clouds will begin to exit the region by sunrise on Friday morning, bringing an end to any rain showers that may still exist across the South Plains. A mostly sunny sky will only give way to high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 60s, with the warmer temperatures remaining over southern portions of the KAMC viewing area. Winds will be out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, most locations will drop down close to freezing. By Saturday morning, lows will fall into the middle 20s to middle 30s.

This weekend’s high temperatures will be below average for the South Plains. We will struggle to get out of the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region on Saturday, but we will remain dry. On Sunday, most areas will see highs in the 40s. On Sunday, we also have the possibility to see a few snow showers over northeastern portions of the South Plains. No accumulation or travel impacts are expected. By Sunday afternoon, a mostly sunny sky will return to the area. Morning lows are expected to start out in the middle 20s to middle 30s both mornings. Wind chill values on Sunday will likely be below freezing all day.

Next week looks to remain dry and cool. Monday through Wednesday, highs are forecasted to remain in the upper 40s to middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Morning wind chill values will continue to be cold, getting down into the lower 10s for some locations each day. Actual morning temperatures will range from the lower 20s to the middle 30s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

-Jacob.

