KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 56°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 27°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 52°. Winds SSE 10-20 MPH.

TGIF! A cold front moved through the South Plains late last night and this morning, resulting in some light rainfall across the South Plains. Our highest rainfall total was 0.19″. That was reported at the mesonet site in Lamesa. Below is a map with totals across the South Plains.

High temperatures will be a good 10-20 degrees cooler area wide this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s over the southern Texas Panhandle, to the lower 60s across the Permian Basin. Winds will be out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, a few clouds will be possible as low temperatures fall below freezing area wide. Lows will dip into the lower 20s to lower 30s by Saturday morning.





Saturday will be a fairly seasonal day across the South Plains, with high temperatures ranging through the 50s. Clouds will increase later in the day, giving us a partly cloudy sky across the region. Winds will shift to the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, clouds will continue to increase as a cold front approaches our area. Winds will begin to shift to the north, gusting up to 40 MPH behind the passage of the cold front. By Sunday morning, low temperatures will fall into the middle 20s and middle 30s, with isolated snow showers across the southern Texas Panhandle.

High temperatures on Sunday will struggle to make it out of the 40s. Winds will occasionally gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the north, keeping our wind chill values in the 20s all day long. Snow showers will be possible to the north of Highway 82, with minor accumulations possible to the north of Highway 86. This will create some minor travel impacts on Sunday, lasting through Monday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 10s to upper 20s by Monday morning.







Next week, we will start off breezy, with winds on Monday and Tuesday gusting upwards of 35 MPH out of the west. High temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, with morning lows remaining below freezing. Highs will start off in the 40s and 50s for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will be back into the middle 50s to lower 60s. Morning wind chill values will remain in the 10s for northern locations. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region, with no precipitation expected.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx