KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 14, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Temperatures for our Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer then yesterday with partly cloudy skies. A southwesterly breeze will push warm air into the area with an afternoon high near 76°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last through the night with temperatures dropping to be pretty cool. Our evening low will be close to 52°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will last through our Wednesday with windy conditions through the mid-morning and afternoon. Our afternoon high will break records as we reach 77°.

Winds will start to pick up through the rest of the day with a southwesterly breeze bringing in warm air. Winds this morning are moving in at five to ten miles per hour, and this afternoon winds will become more aggressive moving 15 to 20 miles per hour. A red flag warning has been issued for Roosevelt and Curry today from noon to 5 PM along with a fire weather watch across most of the South Plains.





Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 70’s, which is about five degrees warmer than yesterday. Between the breezy and warm conditions along with low dewpoints fire weather will be expected today and tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies will last through most of our day and stick around overnight. This will allow warmer temperatures for our highs tomorrow because we won’t have super chilly lows overnight.

Tomorrow will be a crazy weather day! We will start off the morning with patchy fog and mild temperatures. Winds will start to pick up through the mid morning and into the afternoon as they reach 25 to 35 miles per hour. Wind gust will get up to 55 miles per hour which will lead to a very dusty day. This is all moving in due to a Pacific cold front that will stay to the north of us, but still bring in cooler temperatures for our Thursday.





Breezy conditions will pick back up today with warm air moving in from the southwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour i n the afternoon. Highs today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as we reach the mid to upper 70’s. Our windiest day of the week will be tomorrow with temperatures rising into the upper 70’s and a chance for critical fire weather along with fog in the morning. Cooler temperatures will be in the lower 60’s by Thursday before an even stronger cold front will affect highs by Saturday. Temperatures through the next seven days will drop by approximately 30 degrees.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx