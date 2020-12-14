KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 48°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 27°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 43°. Winds NW 25-35 MPH.

Our work week is off to quite a cold start. High temperatures will struggle to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s later this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will increase later this afternoon into the evening hours, as our next storm system approaches the South Plains. Overnight, all of the region will fall below freezing. Temperatures will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s by Tuesday morning.





Tuesday will be a cold and windy day across the South Plains. An upper-level low pressure system will move through the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. This will increase our clouds across the region, and bring some snow back to the panhandles. High temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s across the South Plains. A few isolated snow showers will be possible over northeastern portions of our region. No accumulation is anticipated at this time. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the passage of the cold front, gusting upwards of 40 MPH at times. Overnight, temperatures will cool off quite significantly. By Wednesday morning, we will fall into the upper 10s to middle 20s under a clear sky.





By Wednesday, high temperatures will return to their seasonal averages. Highs are forecasted to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Morning lows will still be quite chilly. As we head into Thursday, temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 20s.

By the end of this week, highs will return to the middle 50s and middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. If you need to do any last minute holiday shopping, weather conditions will be great for that! Winds will generally be out of the west around 10-20 MPH, with morning lows remaining in the middle 20s to middle 30s.

Christmas is officially 11 days away, and some of you are wondering what the forecast looks like. For now, it appears we will see a partly cloudy sky across the South Plains with highs in the 50s. Scattered rain showers will be possible across the Permian Basin and Rolling Plains. This forecast will change, but this is how it is panning out as of now. We will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful week, and Happy Holidays!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx