KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 15, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A windy Wednesday is in the forecast with fog this morning and a red flag warning this afternoon. The afternoon high could break some records as we near 77°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will come into the forecast overnight as temperatures quickly drop close to 36°. Most of the crazy weather will slide out as the sun goes down.

Tomorrow: A mild Thursday will be a nice change of pace for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. The afternoon high will be cooler than today as we reach 64°.

Patchy fog will last through our morning until 9 AM, but visibility will stay low as we have blowing dust through the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy skies will start off our hump day, but we will start to see clouds decreasing through the afternoon. As they move out, the winds will start to pick up and dry air will move in.

Winds this morning have been moving in from the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Breezy conditions will become more aggressive through the afternoon with sustained winds moving 25 to 35 miles per hour. Our top wind gust will be similar to last Friday as we reach 45 to 55 mile per hour winds. It will be a good day to grab the wind breaker, wear pants, and put your hair up!





As our Wednesday progresses a wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of the South Plains. This is due to wind speeds becoming much more aggressive along with warm air advection warming us into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. A red flag warning will start at noon and last until 6 PM because of the dry conditions at the surface, strong winds, and high temperatures. This will be a wild ride, but as the sun goes down we will have some relief.





We have our windiest day of the week in store today with temperatures rising into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We will have a wind advisory from 10 AM to 5 PM along with a red flag warning across the region for noon until 6 PM. This will be our wildest day of the week weather wise and seems pretty similar to last Friday. Aggressive conditions will start to subside as the sun goes down and we will have a very cool night with temperatures dropping into the mid 30’s. Cooler highs are on the way for Thursday as we max out in the mid 60’s before an even stronger cold front will affect highs by Saturday. Temperatures through the next seven days will drop by approximately 30 degrees.

