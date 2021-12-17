KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 17, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Cloudy skies will last through our day with warm air sliding in with a southwesterly breeze. Highs this afternoon will reach 68°, about ten degrees warmer than yesterday..

Tonight: A cold front will come into the South Plains through the evening and overnight with a small chance for a few sprinkles in our eastern counties. The evening low will drop to 35°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will start to clear out through our Saturday with much cooler temperatures through the day. Our afternoon high will max out at 46°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off nice and mild with cloudy skies that will stick around all day. By the time you are putting the kids on the bus or taking them to school temperatures will be in the upper 40’s. Grab a jacket on your way out the door but by the time you are picking up the kids from early dismissal, it’ll be as warm as yesterday.

Highs this afternoon will get into the mid 60’s and lower 70’s. Cloudy skies will stick around all day but high level clouds will slide in by the afternoon. This will allow more heat to come in along with warm air advection from a calm southwesterly breeze. A few showers will pop up through the day on the Rolling Plains but we will stay dry.

A cold front will start to slide into West Texas by the evening and overnight hours. This will lead to the clouds moving out along with breezier conditions coming in from the northwest. As cold air comes in temperatures will drop into the mid 30’s for our Saturday morning followed by highs in the mid 40’s. These cooler temperatures will last through the weekend before a warm up on Monday.





Cloudy skies and a southwesterly breeze will pick up through the day and warm us back up to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. These temperatures won’t last long due to polar air coming in with a strong cold front overnight on tonight. This will lead to a cool start tomorrow morning and highs in the mid 40’s by the afternoon. Through the weekend highs will be below our seasonal averages as we stay in the upper 40’s before another warm up by Monday. It’s looking more and more like a green Christmas this year with temperatures in the lower 70’s by the 22nd and 23rd.

