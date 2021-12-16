KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mild conditions will come into the forecast for our Thursday, which is just what we need after the crazy weather day we had yesterday! Our afternoon high will be mild at 61°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will slide into the South Plains as the sun goes down. The evening low will be a bit chilly as we drop to 42°.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies will stick around for Friday but temperatures will start to rise through the afternoon. Our high in the afternoon will get close to 68°.

Yesterday was a crazy weather day with fog in the morning, a wind advisory, and critical fire danger. Our top wind gust was 61 miles per hour by the airport. Today we will have a well deserved mild day with a weak cold front sliding in this morning. Winds this morning are moving in from the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour and that will stay the case through the rest of the day.





Temperatures this afternoon will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday as we reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A calm northwesterly breeze will last through most of the day which will keep highs mild even with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build in through the evening which will lead to a warmer Friday along with a southeasterly breeze.

After a quick warm up by our Friday afternoon a strong cold front will come in overnight. This will lead to the chance for a few sprinkles across West Texas along with temperatures dropping by 20 degrees from Friday to Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40’s for the weekend which will feel much more like mid-December. These cooler temperatures won’t last long as we warm up again by the beginning of the next work day.

After an aggressive weather day yesterday cooler highs are on the way for our afternoon. A weak cold front is sliding in this morning bringing dry air to the surface along with a calm northwesterly breeze. Cloudy skies and a southeasterly breeze will pick up by tomorrow and warm us back up to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. These temperatures won’t last long due to polar air coming in with a strong cold front overnight on Friday. Through the weekend highs will be below our seasonal averages in the upper 40’s before another warm up by Monday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

