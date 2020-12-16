KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 53°. Winds W 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 21°. Winds NW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 58°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday morning was one of the coldest of the year, and definitely the coldest of the season! Many locations dropped into the lower and middle 10s, with the Rolling Plains remaining in the 20s. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and middle 50s later this afternoon. We will see a sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the west around 10-15 MPH. After sunset, temperatures will begin to cool off quickly. Winds will be light out of the northwest tonight, allowing low temperatures to bottom out from the middle 10s to the middle 20s by Thursday morning.

After waking up to well below freezing temperatures, highs will warm into the middle 50s to lower 60s across the South Plains. Thursday will be the warmest day that we’ve seen in the past week. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH under a sunny sky. Overnight, clouds will increase across the South Plains as winds increase from the southwest. Lows will range from the upper 20s to upper 30s by Friday morning.

On Friday, clouds will increase across the region ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be above average, ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Winds will be quite breezy out of the west, gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Blowing dust is expected once again. As we head into the evening ours, a cold front will pass through the area. Winds will shift to the northwest overnight around 10-15 MPH. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will get down into the middle 20s and lower 30s.

Sunshine will return to the South Plains this weekend, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s on Saturday, to the middle 50s and middle 60s on Sunday! Winds will be out of the west around 10-20 MPH each day. Morning lows will start off below freezing for all of the caprock, with a few locations across the Permian Basin and Rolling Plains remaining a few degrees above freezing.

Next week, a weak ridge will move into western Texas. This will cause our high temperatures to warm about 10-15 degrees above average on Monday and Tuesday, topping out in the lower to middle 60s. By the middle of next week, a trough will dig through the country. This will bring our temperatures down below average by the time Christmas Eve rolls around, with seasonal temperatures for Christmas Day. As of right now, it looks like we will remain dry across the region. We will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

