KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Cloudy. High of 63°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 28°. Winds N 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 54°. Winds W 5-15 MPH.

We are officially one week away from Christmas Day! High temperatures on our Friday will warm into the upper 50s and middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be a little breezy at times, gusting upwards of 35 MPH out of the southwest. Overnight tonight, winds will shift to the north as a cold front passes through the region. Clouds will begin to clear out by Saturday morning, as lows range from the lower 20s over the northwestern South Plains, to the middle 30s across the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin.

This weekend, temperatures will remain near their seasonal averages. We will see highs in the middle and lower 50s, with morning lows in the middle 20s to middle 30s. On both Saturday and Sunday, sunshine will dominate our region. Winds will shift from the west on Saturday, to the north on Sunday. Wind chill values will dip into the lower 10s on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Monday and Tuesday will be fairly warm across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s on each day. We’ll keep the sunshine around for Monday, but clouds will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winter officially begins on Monday, and will run all of the way through March 20th. Morning lows will range from the middle 20s to upper 30s on both mornings. Any form of precipitation looks unlikely across the area.

On Wednesday, our temperatures will drop 15-25 degrees as a strong cold front impacts the region. Highs will top out in the middle 40s to lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north, gusting upwards of 40 MPH at times. Blowing dust will be possible. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, low temperatures will plummet into the middle 10s and lower 20s.

Thursday is Christmas Eve! High temperatures will remain in the middle 40s to middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. No weather related impacts are expected on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Highs on Christmas Day will return to the middle 50s under an increasingly cloudy sky.

Have a wonderful weekend, and a Happy Holidays!

-Jacob.

