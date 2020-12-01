KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 63°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 31°. Winds NW 25-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 43°. Winds NW 30-40 MPH.

Good Tuesday morning, and happy 1st day of December! High temperatures will top out above their seasonal averages, ranging from the middle 50s to middle 60s, with the coolest air remaining over northern portions of the South Plains. Winds will be out of the west around 18-22 MPH, with gusts occasionally up to 35 MPH. Some blowing dust will be possible at times. Overnight, a cold front will move into the South Plains. This will shift our winds to the north-northwest around 20-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH not out of the question. We will see a partly cloudy sky, with maybe even a few snow flurries to the north of Highway 86. Temperatures will dip into the middle 20s to lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

Daytime high temperatures on Wednesday will drop 20 degrees, only warming into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Our actual highs will likely occur at midnight, just ahead of the cold front. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the north throughout the day. A few flurries will remain possible north of Highway 86 throughout the day. Wind chill values will likely remain below freezing all day long, so be sure to bundle up and stay warm! Overnight, winds will remain out of the north around 12-18 MPH. Feel like temperatures by Thursday morning will be in the upper single digits and lower 10s. Actual air temperatures will range from the upper 10s to upper 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be cold, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 50s. More sunshine will return by Friday. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the upper 10s to lower 30s across the region. Be sure to remember the 4 P’s. Bring in and pets or plants that are unable to withstand temperatures below freezing, be sure to wrap any exposed pipe so that it doesn’t burst, and check on your people (neighbors, family, etc.) to make sure they have a way to stay warm.

This weekend, models are in a disagreement on what is expected across our region. The cold front and low pressure system that is expected to move through the South Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is being handled two separate ways. The GFS model shows the low pressure remaining in tact, and moving across Oklahoma. The EURO model shows the low pressure splitting into two separate areas of low pressure, with one hanging around our area until Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, a lot of uncertainties remain with this forecast. For now, we are forecasting highs on Saturday and Sunday in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Isolated showers will be possible on both days, with morning lows remaining below freezing. We will have a better understanding of this weekend’s forecast by Thursday evening. We will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Tuesday, and happy December!

-Jacob.

