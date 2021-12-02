KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Another unseasonably warm day is in the forecast for our Thursday, but partly cloudy skies will build in through the afternoon. Our afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday at 76°.

Tonight: Clouds will trap the heat in overnight so we will stay about ten degrees warmer than last night. The evening low will be cool as we drop near 47°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will return to the forecast for tomorrow with the chance for record-breaking highs. The afternoon high will get close to, or even above, 79°.

A chilly start to our Thursday will be followed by highs about 20 degrees above our seasonal averages. Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week as we have the possibility to break some records with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We will have a cold front come through overnight on Friday which will lead to highs in the lower 60’s for Saturday. We will warm up once more for Sunday, before another cold front comes in by Monday.

Highs this afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as we reach the mid to upper 70’s by the time you’re picking the kids up from school. Partly cloudy skies will slide into West Texas through the morning which will trap the warm air that will come in from a southerly breeze later today. Tomorrow will be even warmer!





Mostly clear skies will come into the forecast overnight but temperatures still won’t drop down too much. The evening low will be in the lower to mid 40’s which will lead to a more mild start to our Friday than what we are having this morning. We will quickly warm up through the afternoon with sunshine lasting through the day. Our afternoon highs could break records as we warm into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

More seasonal temperatures are on the way for our Saturday as a cold front moves through overnight on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 60’s during the heat of the day, and if you are going to the Miracles Christmas Parade on 34th Street make sure to bundle up! Marines will be picking up toys for tots on the parade route so make sure to grab an extra Christmas gift to give if you do any shopping this week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

