KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 20, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A very cold Monday morning will be followed by a seasonal afternoon. Sunny skies will warm us up through the afternoon as we near 58°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid temperatures coming back in the forecast. Our evening low will drop to 25°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will come into the South Plains tomorrow with a heat up on the way. Our afternoon high will get close to 69°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper teens and lower 20’s across a majority of the South Plains. This means that a hard freeze is possible across the area due to frigid conditions below 28 degrees for an extended amount of time. Through the morning we will start to see temperatures rising very slowly when the sun comes up.

Now that the kids are on holiday break, its a great morning for breakfast in bed and Christmas movies! Temperatures will stay below the freezing mark until 9 AM and then we will start to see a more seasonal afternoon. If you do have to go to work this morning make sure to bundle up with a jacket, scarf, hat, and gloves becuause you’ll need it.

After a col weekend we will have rising temperatures through the rest of the week. Today will be our coolest day for the next seven with highs in the upper 50’s. This is pretty close to seasonal averages as we are usually in the mid 50’s this time of year. A northerly breeze will pick up through the day bringing in cold air, but the sun will still work hard to war us up.

The holiday season is in full swing, and highs this afternoon will be almost seasonal in the upper 50’s with sunny skies. Another very cold morning is in the forecast for tomorrow before a heat up comes by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Rising highs will stay in the forecast for the next seven days and Christmas Eve will be our warmest and windiest day of the week. Its looking like we will have a very green Christmas with highs in the lower 70’s by the afternoon.

