KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 21, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Chilly conditions start off our first day of Winter, but we will warm up by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will last through the morning with sunshine warming us up by the afternoon to 70°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid temperatures coming back in the forecast. Our evening low will drop to 29°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will come into the South Plains tomorrow with the heat sticking around. Our afternoon high will get close to 71°.

Its the first day of Winter which means the winter solstice happens today! This is when the suns rays shine on the most southerly part of the Tropic of Capricorn. Locally, that means we will have our shortest daylight hours of the year. The sunrise will take place at 7:49 AM while the sunset will quickly move in this evening at 5:44 PM.

Temperatures this morning are seasonal for the first day of winter as we start off our morning in the lower 20’s to the mid 30’s. However, the switch up comes this afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s due to a westerly breeze bringing in dry and warm air. This will lead to temperatures approximately 15 degrees above average.





If you like the warmer temperatures you are in for a treat the next six to ten days. We will have above average highs through the end of December and beginning of a new year. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70’s for the next couple of days before we start to se highs rising into the mid to upper 70’s by the weekend.

Its the first day of Winter and we are starting off the day with seasonal lows, but the afternoon will be much warmer. Highs this afternoon will rise to be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Partly cloudy skies will start off our Tuesday but sunshine will come in by the afternoon. Another very cold morning is in the forecast for tomorrow before a heat up comes by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Rising highs will stay in the forecast for the next seven days and Christmas Eve will be our warmest and windiest day of the week. Its looking like we will have a very green Christmas with highs in the lower 70’s by the afternoon.

