KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 22, 2021

Today: A cold morning will be followed by mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon. Our afternoon high will near 69°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid temperatures coming back in the forecast. Our evening low will drop to 38°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies stay in West Texas tomorrow with a heat up coming in. Our afternoon high will get close to 76°.

Temperatures this afternoon will be similar to yesterday as we warm up close to the mid 60’s and lower 70’s. Mostly sunny skies will last through the morning with clouds moving in by lunch time. They won’t stick around too long as the sun breaks through and warms us up by the heat of the day. A northerly breeze will keep us a bit cooler than expected, but a warm up is on the way.

Is it Christmas yet? The most anticipated day of the year will be a warm one as we see temperatures rising to record-breaking highs. Christmas Eve will bring along windy conditions with the chance for blowing dust. The winds will lead to a little bit of a cool off by Christmas Day with highs in the lower to mid 70’s. We will still be anywhere from 15 to 25 degrees warmer than usual for the holiday.

If you are traveling for Christmas the sooner you leave the better! We will have a mild day today and tomorrow before winds pick up by Friday. This will lead to more challenging driving conditions along with the chance for flight delays. Blowing dust will also affect visibility on the roads. Christmas will be less windy but the breeze will pick right back up by Sunday afternoon which could cause more travel issues.

Highs this afternoon will rise to be almost copy and paste of yesterday as we get into the mid to upper 60’s. Mostly sunny skies will be followed by clouds moving in by lunch. However, by the heat of the day we will see more sunshine and a westerly breeze that will warm us up. Another cold morning is in the forecast for tomorrow before a heat up comes by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Rising highs will stay in the forecast for the next seven days and Christmas Eve will be our warmest and windiest day of the week. Its looking like we will have a very green Christmas with highs in the lower 70’s by the afternoon.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

