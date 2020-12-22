KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 70°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 336°. Winds SW, shifting NW, 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 50° with falling temps. Winds N 25-35 MPH.

If you’ve been enjoying the warmer weather over the past few days, you’re going to like today’s forecast! High temperatures for our Tuesday will warm 15-20 degrees above average topping out from the upper 60s to the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. It would be a 10/10 day, but the wind is expected to be quite gusty across the area. Wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH are expected across the entire area today, giving us an increased fire weather threat. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Overnight tonight, we will keep a few clouds around the region. Initially, winds will be out of the southwest. This combined with the cloud coverage will keep us a bit warmer. Towards sunrise on Wednesday, a cold front is expected to pass through the region. This will shift our winds to the north, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Morning lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s, with the coolest air remaining over the southwestern Texas Panhandle.

Our high temperatures in Wednesday will most likely occur at midnight. Our cold front will keep temperatures pretty chilly throughout the day, with wind chill values remaining in the 30s and 40s all day long. Northern portions of the South Plains will see highs in the 40s, whereas southern locations will see highs in the lower to middle 50s. Wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH will continue to bring blowing dust into the South Plains. Overnight, we will see our sky clear with winds remaining out of the north around 10-15 MPH. By Thursday morning, wind chill values will be in the single digits for most of the region.

For our Christmas Eve on Thursday, morning wind chill values will be dangerously cold! It will feel like the single digits area-wide around sunrise. Be sure to keep your furry friends warm! High temperatures will remain close to their seasonal averages, ranging from the upper 40s to the lower and middle 50s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, clouds will begin to increase across western Texas. It looks like Santa’s commute will be pretty decent across western Texas, with just clouds around the region. Temperatures will drop into the lower to upper 20s by Christmas morning on Friday.

Christmas Day looks to be cloudy across the South Plains. We will see a few peeks of sunshine with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. High temperatures are forecasted to warm to slightly above average levels, topping out in the middle 50s across the entire region. Unfortunately, it looks like a brown Christmas for West Texas this year. Overnight, a few isolated showers will be possible across the Permian Basin. Most areas will remain completely dry, with a gradually clearing sky. Lows by Saturday morning will bottom out in the middle 20s to middle 30s.

This weekend will be warmer across the region, with high temperatures peaking in the lower to middle 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will primarily be out of the west around 15-25 MPH. Morning lows will continue to range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

Early next week, a cold front is expected to pass through the area, bringing cooler temperatures and clouds back into the South Plains. As of right now, no rainfall is expected. We will keep you advised!

Have a terrific Tuesday, and Happy Holidays!

-Jacob.

