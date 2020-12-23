KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 50°. Winds N 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 17°. Winds NW, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 53°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

A cold front is continuing to move through the South Plains this morning, resulting in below average temperatures across the region this afternoon. Some areas reached their high temperatures at midnight this morning, whereas others will barely warm into the lower and middle 50s before the cold front moves through. Winds will remain quite breezy out of the north, gusting upwards of 40 MPH at times. Counties from Briscoe to Hall are under a Wind Advisory until 6 PM for wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH (pictured below). This will result in an elevated risk for fire weather across all of West Texas.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall rapidly under a clear sky. Lows will range from the lower 10s to the lower 20s. Wind chill values by Thursday morning will be in the single digits. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if a few areas saw wind chill values below 0.

Christmas Eve will be an average December day across the South Plains. Highs will peak in the middle to lower 50s under a sunny sky. Wind will remain breezy out of the northwest, gusting upwards of 35 MPH over the Rolling Plains. An elevated risk for fire weather will remain over the eastern two-thirds of the KAMC viewing area. Outdoor burning is not advised. Overnight, clouds will slowly begin to increase across the South Plains, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 10s to the upper 20s by Christmas morning. Thankfully, Santa’s commute looks great across western Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Christmas Day will be warm across the South Plains. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest, aiding the above average temperatures. Overnight, we will begin to clear out across the region as lows fall back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This weekend will be warm and sunny across the region! Highs will peak in the lower to middle 60s, with winds primarily out of the west around 15-25 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Next week, we are keeping our eyes on a cold front that is expected to move into the South Plains on Monday. This will bring our high temperatures back down to below average levels. Highs will range from the middle to upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Morning lows will fall back into the middle 20s to lower 30s. As of right now, no wintry weather is forecasted, but we will keep you advised!

Have a warm Wednesday, and a Happy Holidays!

-Jacob.

