KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 27, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Cold air is sliding into the South Plains this morning but mostly cloudy skies will hold in the heat this afternoon. Our afternoon high will be mild at 70°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last through our night with a small chance for a few sprinkles of rain. The evening low will drop down to 47°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will come into the forecast tomorrow with cooler air sliding in. Our afternoon high will be about ten degrees above average at 64°.

A low pressure system is moving across the South Plains as it exits Colorado and this is dropping temperatures down through our morning. Currently temperatures are ranging from the upper 20’s and lower 50’s. We will see a warm up through the rest of the day with clouds continuing to build in. As temperatures rise through the day, the cloudy skies will trap the heat in.

The Monday after Christmas is always hard because the best holiday of the year is over, but we have a mild and quite weather day ahead. A calm breeze will last through the day moving in from the southwest with clouds building in through the rest of the day. However, our southwestern counties could see a breezier afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

We have a treat in the forecast tonight as a few sprinkles of rain come into West Texas. This is because of a weak cold front that will slip into the area overnight and set us up with highs in the lower to mid 60’s for our Tuesday. Overnight temperatures won’t drop much with an evening low in the upper 40’s due to the clouds staying in the forecast.

Highs this afternoon will rise to be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday as we max out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Cold air is slipping into the South Plains this morning due to a cold front that moved through Colorado. We will have a weak cold front of our own come through the South Plains tonight bringing a small chance for a few sprinkles of rain. Tomorrow highs will be about ten degrees above the seasonal averages as we get into the lower to mid 60’s by the afternoon. The 60’s will stay in the forecast through the rest of the work week before temperatures drop by the beginning of 2022. The terrible teens come into the forecast overnight on Saturday and into our Sunday morning with an evening low of 18 degrees. Highs will stay below average as we go into the New Year.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

