KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Cloudy skies are sliding out of the South Plains this morning and sunshine will move in this afternoon. Breezy conditions will move in through the afternoon with a high near 64°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will come back into the forecast tonight after a sunny day. Our evening low will be dropping to 44°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will come into the forecast tomorrow with windy conditions in the afternoon. Our afternoon high will be about ten degrees above average at 62°.

Clouds are sliding out of the South Plains this morning and cold air is moving in. We have had a mild start to our Tuesday but we will cool off as clouds exit the area. The sun will rise at approximately 7:52 AM and that when we will start to warm up again. Its a great morning to watch cartoons and eat cereal with the kids before breezy conditions pick up by the mid-morning.

Sunshine will come into the forecast by the afternoon with highs getting into the lower 60’s, just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. A southwesterly breeze will become more aggressive through the late morning and last through the afternoon. This will bring warm air in as wind speeds move at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Clouds will slip back into West Texas as the sun goes down.

Breezy conditions will come into the forecast through the rest of our Tuesday as clouds move eastward. Later this morning and through lunchtime winds will be the strongest area wide. Sustained winds could get above 30 miles per hour in our southern counties. This will be a little sneak peek for tomorrow as we see more windy conditions coming in for our Wednesday.

Highs this afternoon will rise to be about ten degrees above our seasonal averages in the lower 60’s. Cold air is slipping into the South Plains this morning due to clouds moving out of the area and sunshine will warm us up through the afternoon. Tomorrow highs will will stay in the lower to mid 60’s and a windy Wednesday is in the forecast. The 60’s will stick around through the rest of the work week before temperatures drop by the beginning of 2022. The terrible teens come into the forecast overnight on Saturday and into our Sunday morning with an evening low of 16 degrees. Highs will stay below average as we go into the New Year.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

