KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Cloudy skies this morning will be followed by sunshine and a westerly breeze. Our afternoon high will be near 63°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will come into the forecast tonight after a sunny day. Our evening low will be dropping to 34°, just above freezing.

Tomorrow: The forecast tomorrow will be copy and paste of today with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions. The afternoon high will b similar to today at 64°.

Clouds are sliding out of the South Plains this morning and cold air is moving in. We have had a mild start to our Wednesday but we will cool off as clouds exit the area. The sun will rise at approximately 7:51 AM and that’s when we will start to warm up again. Its a great morning to watch cartoons and eat cereal with the kids before breezy conditions pick up by the mid-morning.

Temperatures this morning are dropping as cold air comes in behind the clouds, but through the day breezy conditions will pick up. As a westerly winds move in we will have the chance for elevated fire weather because of the mild temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions. The chances for elevated fire weather will last from 11 AM to 5 PM tonight. More windy conditions will be on the way for tomorrow.





Breezy conditions will come into the forecast through the rest of our Wednesday as clouds move eastward. Later this morning and through lunchtime winds will be the strongest area wide. Sustained winds could get above 25 miles per hour in our southern counties. This will be a little sneak peek for tomorrow as we see more windy conditions coming in for our Thursday.

Highs this afternoon will rise to be about ten degrees above our seasonal averages in the lower 60’s. Cold air is slipping into the South Plains this morning due to clouds moving out of the area and sunshine will warm us up through the afternoon. Tomorrow highs will will stay in the lower to mid 60’s and a windy Thursday is in the forecast. The 60’s will stick around through the rest of the work week before temperatures drop by the beginning of 2022. The terrible teens come into the forecast overnight on Saturday and into our Sunday morning with an evening low of 16 degrees. Highs will stay below average as we start the New Year.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

