KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny and warm with an afternoon high temperature of 61°. Northeast winds gusting to 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 31°. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 64°. Variable winds 10-25 mph.

It will be a very pleasant afternoon across the South Plains, with temperatures reaching the low-60s. We’re forecasted a high of 61 degrees for the Hub City. A weak cold front moves through Tuesday night, bringing in more seasonable temperatures Wednesday.

A series of weak fronts move through as we close out the weak, ahead of a potential winter storm set to impact portions of the South Plains this weekend. While it is too early to forecast precipitation totals, we expect to see some areas of snow. Stay tuned for additional updates as we move through the week and get closer to next weekend. Have a great Monday afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX